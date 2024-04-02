Kawasaki Malaysia moves into Johor Bahru with launching of fourth All-Star showroom

Posted in Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 2 2024 10:54 am

Moving forward with its expansion plans, Kawasaki Malaysia has opened its fourth Kawasaki All-Star showroom in Johor Bahru. As the official Kawasaki Johor Bahru, the new showroom is located in Taman Mount Austin and is managed by QBee Superbike.

The centre located across two floors has a total area of 12,000 square feet. There is a total of 16 staff at the All-Star showroom serving Kawasaki customers of which six are sales and three are mechanics.

“In celebration of our first anniversary as an official Kawasaki All-Star dealer, the opening of Kawasaki Johor Bahru signifies our commitment to building the brand in Malaysia. The showroom serves not only as a platform to showcase the latest Kawasaki technology and products, but also as a community hub for motorcycle enthusiasts to share their experiences and stories,” said Kawasaki Johor Bahru director QBee Ng.

With four Kawasaki All-Star showrooms across the nation, Edaran Modenas, as importers and distributor for Kawasaki in Malaysia, has plans to open eight more centres by the end of 2024.

