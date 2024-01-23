Kawasaki Malaysia launches Sarawak 4S centre

Posted in Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 23 2024 6:07 pm

Owners of Kawasaki motorcycles in Sarawak can now visit the new flagship Kawasaki 4S Centre in Kuching. Under the ownership and management of Ghee Hua Co, the 4S Centre in Kuching is the third of Edaran Modenas’ (EMOS) All-Star Dealer showrooms in Malaysia.

As the first All-Star dealer in East Malaysia, this strategic partnership between EMOS, which distributes Kawasaki motorcycles in Malaysia, and Ghee Hua Co aims to elevate the level of customer service to greater heights. In partnership with Modenas since 2000, Ghee Hua is one of the longest and most significant authorised dealers in the Kuching region.

The centre, located at the Travilion Commercial Centre in Jalan Petanak, Kuching, provides sales and service for all Kawasaki models under EMOS distributorship swell as legacy models. The All-Star centre is located across two storeys for a total of 534.2 square meters of floor space and includes a retail area for motorcycle helmets and accessories.

For customer service, the centre has five sales personnel on the showroom floor and four technical staff in the workshop. EMOS intends to complete 10 Kawasaki 4S centre launches in 2024 and appoint 5 additional All-Star Dealers within the same year to improve customer service and satisfaction.

