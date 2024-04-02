KTM bans bicycles from ETS and Intercity trains

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) has banned bicycles from all Electric Train Service (ETS) and Intercity trains. This was stated in a posting on KTMB’s social media page.
No reason was given for the bicycle ban. The posting further states the facilities and capacity of ETS and Intercity trains are for passengers and luggage only.
Earlier, a blog posting from user amoithekampunggirl detailed her cycling group’s eviction from a KTM Intercity train on March 29 in Gemas. In the blog post, she wrote the group was aware of the restriction on bicycles carried aboard Intercity trains and packed the bicycles into luggage measuring 65 x 25 x 65 cm.
However, this was not allowed by KTM staff who inspected the sleeping coach during the journey. At Gemas station, the station supervisor accompanied by KTMB Auxiliary policemen boarded the train, telling the group to remove their bicycles or have them forcibly removed.
The group elected to disembark the train past midnight in Gemas and continue their journey by road, riding to Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan. On the KTMB website, a schedule is posted with bicycles only allowed on KTM Commuter trains plying between the Pelabuhan Klang/Tanjung Malim /Batu Caves/Tampin/Pulau Sebang and Padang Rengas / Butterworth routes.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Overzealous n counter productive without logic or sense. KtM n gamen FAIL again
Agreed. Why banning us bringing our precious muddy tyres mountain dirt bike boarding ETS?
Stupid idea by a failed Gomen
One side say want to reduce emissions – increase public transport usage and/or beli EV. EV price 90% cannot afford. Another side never upgrade trains to accommodate bicycles. Yet another side can’t sort out punctual public transport for the last mile. Satu lagi side mau buat subsidi bersasar. Harga barang not regulated, suka-suka boleh naik, never turun. Woi lu semua cakap sesama lu orang sebelum tunjuk bodoh. Year after year doesn’t matter who is in government get this brainless ad-hoc decision making. Macam mana mau maju?
Boycott KTMB!
Boycott Madani!
We tried to use the ETS for our cycling trip one time and was told that bikes were not allowed. Only on the Komuter they are allowed. If you know the ETS, there is really no space to put your bikes in the coaches. The luggage rack provided is not that big and hardly any space for anything else under the seats. They should tap the cycling tourism market as it will definitely open up to more ridership. Although, ridership is not really an issue looking at those commuting Ipoh KL using the ETS.
I would think packed bikes would be ok on trains. They should have luggage racks for this.