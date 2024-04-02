KTM bans bicycles from ETS and Intercity trains

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 2 2024 2:54 pm

A KTM Electric Train Service coach (file photo)

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) has banned bicycles from all Electric Train Service (ETS) and Intercity trains. This was stated in a posting on KTMB’s social media page.

No reason was given for the bicycle ban. The posting further states the facilities and capacity of ETS and Intercity trains are for passengers and luggage only.

Earlier, a blog posting from user amoithekampunggirl detailed her cycling group’s eviction from a KTM Intercity train on March 29 in Gemas. In the blog post, she wrote the group was aware of the restriction on bicycles carried aboard Intercity trains and packed the bicycles into luggage measuring 65 x 25 x 65 cm.

The social media post from KTMB

However, this was not allowed by KTM staff who inspected the sleeping coach during the journey. At Gemas station, the station supervisor accompanied by KTMB Auxiliary policemen boarded the train, telling the group to remove their bicycles or have them forcibly removed.

The group elected to disembark the train past midnight in Gemas and continue their journey by road, riding to Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan. On the KTMB website, a schedule is posted with bicycles only allowed on KTM Commuter trains plying between the Pelabuhan Klang/Tanjung Malim /Batu Caves/Tampin/Pulau Sebang and Padang Rengas / Butterworth routes.

