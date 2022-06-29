In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 29 June 2022 4:09 pm / 0 comments

Cyclists, you can now bring your bicycles into KTM Komuter trains for free. The train operator has waived the RM2 fee that one had to pay to bring along a two-wheeler.

This is applicable to KTM Komuter in the Klang Valley, North (Butterworth – Padang Rengas) and the Skypark Link that connects KL Sentral to the Subang Airport. However, there are time schedules to follow, and it’s different for foldable bicycles and full-sized ones.

For foldies, there’s no time restriction – you can bring it along anytime. For regular bicycles, the allowed time frame is from 9.30 am to 4pm and 8pm onwards for weekdays; and 5.30 am to 11am and 8pm onwards for weekends. For KTM Komuter Northern, there’s no distinction between foldies or normal bikes – all are allowed all the time on weekdays and from 5.30 am to 11am and 8pm onwards for weekends.

There are rules to comply with though, so please be considerate. KTM says that all owners are fully responsible for their own bicycles, and the bikes cannot be left without supervision. The allowed coaches are the first and last ones, or the least congested ones.

Owners must ensure that their machines are not blocking the pathway and doors at all times. Foldies must be folded up when in the train, no one is allowed to ride their bikes in the train station, platform and inside the train. Wheels that are wet or dirty must be covered up, along with any exposed part of the bicycle that can be dangerous to other passengers.