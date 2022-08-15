As of August, Malaysian cyclists are allowed to transport bicycles of any sort onboard Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) trains with no fee. This was said by KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha during an officiating ceremony at the Seremban train station and reported by Sinar Harian.
Mohd Zain said the initiative is to promote healthy living and encourage the public to lead a healthy lifestyle. “Previously, only folding bikes were allowed entry with a fee of RM2 being charged to the user. As of April 18 however, we announced that the fee would be scrapped,” said Mohd Zain.
“On Aug 6, we allowed all types of bicycles to be brought onboard the commuter trains during non-peak hours and on weekends,” Mohd Zain said during the Seremban Cylo Tourism @ Terokai Seremban Dengan Basikal ceremony. He added KTMB is planning to promote cycling at locations in Selangor and Perak using commuter trains to get to the destination.
Other initiatives by KTMB to combine cycling and train travel included a special coach charter service for cycling groups.
Comments
Good move. Next is to figure out how to allow bicycles at all hours, not just off peak. This way some can consider using the bicycle to get to work via train.
bicycle of any type i assume includes e-scooters?
KTMB should also look into how we can store our expensive bicycles. if the bicycle has to put at a designated area, there is a potential that the bicycle is going to be stolen. sakit hati if my cervelo S5 got stolen when i bring it on the train.