15 August 2022

As of August, Malaysian cyclists are allowed to transport bicycles of any sort onboard Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) trains with no fee. This was said by KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha during an officiating ceremony at the Seremban train station and reported by Sinar Harian.

Mohd Zain said the initiative is to promote healthy living and encourage the public to lead a healthy lifestyle. “Previously, only folding bikes were allowed entry with a fee of RM2 being charged to the user. As of April 18 however, we announced that the fee would be scrapped,” said Mohd Zain.

“On Aug 6, we allowed all types of bicycles to be brought onboard the commuter trains during non-peak hours and on weekends,” Mohd Zain said during the Seremban Cylo Tourism @ Terokai Seremban Dengan Basikal ceremony. He added KTMB is planning to promote cycling at locations in Selangor and Perak using commuter trains to get to the destination.

Other initiatives by KTMB to combine cycling and train travel included a special coach charter service for cycling groups.