Stellantis could produce Chinese brand Leapmotor EVs in Italy – low cost, up to 150k units annually

Posted in International News / By Mick Chan / April 2 2024 10:47 am

Leapmotor C11

Automotive group Stellantis is considering production of low-cost electric vehicles from Chinese brand Leapmotor, with the aim of producing up to 150,000 units a year from the Fiat manufacturing plant in Mirafiori, Turin, in Italy, Automotive News Europe has reported. Production of Leapmotor vehicles could commence at the Mirafiori plant in 2026 or 2027, sources have told the news outlet.

In October, Stellantis agreed to purchase a 21% stake of Leapmotor for 1.5 billion euros (RM7.6 billion) and to set up a joint venture, Leapmotor International in the Netherlands, which is controlled by Stellantis.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was quoted as saying in February that the automaker group could build Leapmotor vehicles in Italy if there is a good business case. “If we have the opportunity because it makes economic sense to manufacture Leapmotors’ cars in Italy, of course we will do [so]. It only depends on our cost competitiveness and our quality competitiveness, Tavares said.

The Mirafiori plant in Turin currently produces the Maserati Levante and the Fiat 500 EV, and had previously built the original Fiat 500 and Fiat 600. Meanwhile, the Stellantis-Leapmotor joint venture is aiming to sell 500,000 vehicles outside China by 2030, Stellantis revealed in a presentation last year.

The production of Leapmotor vehicles in Italy could help the Chinese brand avoid tariffs that could potentially be applied to Chinese cars imported into Europe. The European Commission launched its investigation into Chinese government subsidies last September, with EC president Ursula von der Leyen saying that Chinese EV prices are kept artificially low by subsidies which is distorting the European market.

Changes to make room for Leapmotor production at the Mirafiori plant will include the stopping of Levante production at the end of March, and its replacement will be made in Cassino, Italy from 2027.

Meanwhile, production of the Fiat 500 will halt by end-2026, and its EV replacement will be built on Stellantis’ STLA Small platform, at a yet-to-be announced location in Europe, according to Automotive News Europe. A likely choice is the Pomigliano d’Arco plant near Naples, which is the only Stellantis plant that has been retooled to produced STLA Small-based vehicles, the news outlet noted.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.