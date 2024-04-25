More than 14,000 complaints received through MyJalan app for road damage, potholes as of Apr 19

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 25 2024 9:37 am

The works ministry (KKR) has received a total of 14,031 complaints through the MyJalan mobile application from last August to April 19, Bernama has reported.

From the total, 27% of these, or 3,776 complaints involved roads under the supervision of the public works department, while 73%, or 10,255 complaints came under the responsibility of other ministries, said deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The works ministry takes responsibility not only for maintaining federal roads, highways and state roads, but also for channeling the information to various ministries, Maslan added. Some 86% of the complaints related to the works ministry have been resolved, while the rest are still under investigation, he said.

“We have standard operating procedures that are constantly being improved. If there are potholes on highways and federal roads, they should be patched within 24 hours. So far, 100% of them have been patched within 24 hours or less, Maslan said.

Launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last August, the MyJalan mobile app by the works ministry had received around 1,000 complaints for road damage as of the following month since its launch.

