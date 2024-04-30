Flash floods reported in PJ, KL, Selayang and Gombak – stay safe on the roads, delay travel if possible

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / April 30 2024 5:05 pm

The ongoing heavy rain in the Klang Valley has inevitably caused flash floods in several areas. Astro Radio Traffic has reported flooding and standing water in Petaling Jaya, Selayang, Gombak dan Kuala Lumpur.

Images shared by the KL Information Department Facebook page show that the OUG and Kuchai Lama areas have been particularly badly affected by the inclement weather, with standing water visible on traffic cams on Jalan Awan Besar, Jalan Kuchai Lama and the entrance to the New Pantai Expressway (NPE). This is slowing traffic in these areas.

As usual, we remind you to plan your routes using navigation apps with real-time traffic data, such as Waze and Google Maps – as well as to stay safe on the roads. If it’s at all possible, delay your journey to avoid congestion and the risk of getting caught in the floods.

This should also be a timely reminder to have the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle insurance policy in the event your vehicle ends up stuck in rising waters; while it does cost more, it is a small additional amount compared to the potential repair costs should a vehicle end up flooded.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) stated last year that vehicle losses from floods in 2022 amounted to RM18.8 million, and in addition to the financial cost, vehicles which have been submerged in water may require at least two weeks in repairs.

Severe weather brings danger and potential damage not just from the road surface level, but also from above, as fallen trees may result from said weather. The Special Perils add-on provides coverage against damage from fallen trees, though it is best to take precautions and avoid higher-risk areas when possible.

