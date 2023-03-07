In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 March 2023 11:52 am / 0 comments

Be prepared to pay around RM10,000 (or more) in repairs should your car be damaged due to floodwaters. This is according to Johor Automobile Repairmen’s Association chairman Ku Chong Sin, who was interviewed by The Star recently.

“With many parts of Johor still experiencing floods, we expect to see cars getting towed into workshops in the next few days, depending on when the murky waters recede. Cars that have been submerged will usually have electronic damage, engine problems and foul odour apart from scratches and dents to the external body,” he said in a report by The Star.

“It costs a big sum of money to fix if the vehicle insurance does not cover floods,” Ku continued, adding that victims should expect long wait times for repairs to be carried out due to several factors.

Following the disastrous floods that struck Malaysia towards the end of 2021, several car companies announced flood relief assistance programmes that discounted the cost of repairs for a certain period to ease the financial burden of owners.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) recently said vehicle losses due to floods amounted to RM18.8 million last year. Before that, Zurich Malaysia reported that 59% of Malaysian motorists do not have adequate protection against flood damage.

It does cost more to add on flood or special perils coverage, but the amount is relatively small when compared to your vehicle’s value and can protect you financially if the undesired happens.