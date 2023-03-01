Continuous rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash floods hitting several parts of Johor, which resulted in the evacuation of 1,591 victims in four districts to 21 relief centres (PPS) as of this morning, Bernama reports.
According to the state disaster management committee, the PPS were opened in stages since 10.30pm yesterday, including six each in Segamat, Kluang and Johor Bahru, and three in Kota Tinggi. “A total of 209 families were affected by the flood in Segamat, 162 families in Kluang, 131 families in Johor Bahru and 32 families in Kota Tinggi,” the committee said in a statement.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) expects heavy rainfall to continue until Thursday in the state. Dangerous water levels have also been recorded at several rivers in Johor. Meanwhile, the Johor public works department is warning motorists to plan their journey accordingly given reports of flooded roads and landslides in a few districts.
The risk of floods is real and is sometimes overlooked when purchasing car insurance, which can result in serious financial loss if your car ends up damaged in a flood. As such, flood or special perils should be considered to protect yourself financially in the event the unwanted happens.
Flood hits Johor : 1,591 victims evacuated to 21 PPS in four districts – JPBN
📸 @bombaJBPM Johor pic.twitter.com/IB2BpM3pZ5
— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) March 1, 2023
Stay safe .
Kahang, Kluang Johor. #johorbanjir pic.twitter.com/btJh19zvys
— aed (@vedd_muskv) March 1, 2023
Situasi Banjir Di Taman Aman, Kota Tinggi, Johor. Air Masih di Paras Dada
Video: Adam Syafiq#BanjirJohor pic.twitter.com/Xx9MWQIQSV
— Samudera.my (@MySamudera) March 1, 2023
Bandar kota tinggi dah tak tinggi#JohorBanjir pic.twitter.com/j63iLwfwff
— (@iamajayrahman) March 1, 2023
Kota Tinggi, Johor #johorbanjir pic.twitter.com/ZuQXOVhSxK
— aed (@vedd_muskv) March 1, 2023
Keadaan Terkini Banjir Di Taman Aman, Kota Tinggi, Johor. Video Di Hantar Oleh Penduduk Di Sana Sebentar Tadi. @HRHJohorII @onnhafiz pic.twitter.com/4J8XrjvrtT
— Mohd Isse Ishak (@mohdisse) March 1, 2023
Comments
All thanks to the previous Environmental Man who stated Malaysia is not a Climate Vulnerable Country back in 2021.
By now guess his affection with Direct Negotiation Tender to inflate flood mitigation projects which parts of the money going into some bank accounts does nothing to solve most of the problems.
meanwhile certain Spice Archipelago media warns people Haze season starts this year