In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 March 2023 10:02 am / 2 comments

Continuous rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash floods hitting several parts of Johor, which resulted in the evacuation of 1,591 victims in four districts to 21 relief centres (PPS) as of this morning, Bernama reports.

According to the state disaster management committee, the PPS were opened in stages since 10.30pm yesterday, including six each in Segamat, Kluang and Johor Bahru, and three in Kota Tinggi. “A total of 209 families were affected by the flood in Segamat, 162 families in Kluang, 131 families in Johor Bahru and 32 families in Kota Tinggi,” the committee said in a statement.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) expects heavy rainfall to continue until Thursday in the state. Dangerous water levels have also been recorded at several rivers in Johor. Meanwhile, the Johor public works department is warning motorists to plan their journey accordingly given reports of flooded roads and landslides in a few districts.

