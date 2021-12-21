In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 21 December 2021 3:24 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has announced a flood relief assistance programme to help customers affected by the recent floods. From now until January 31, 2022, the company is offering a discount of up to 30% on all repair parts.

If your car is stranded and unable to start, fret not, the towing service (by authorised dealerships) will be free of charge. MBM will also provide a free vehicle evaluation, as well as a 0% interest free easy payment plan on repair costs.

Company president and CEO, Sagree Sardien said: “The safety of our customer is our utmost priority. Together with our network of dealers, we are committed to ensure that our customers and their Mercedes-Benz cars get the car it needs in these unprecedented times.”

For affected owners, please get in touch with your preferred authorised dealership. Alternatively, you can also contact Mercedes-Benz 24h Roadside Assistance and Customer Care Centre, here.