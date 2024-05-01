RON97 petrol price May 2024 week one update – premium fuel price still unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / May 1 2024 7:58 pm

Happy Labour Day, and with it being a Wednesday, it is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as announced by the finance ministry for the coming week of May 2 to May 8, 2024.

There continues to be no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, which has the premium grade of petrol continue at its present rate of RM3.47 per litre as it has been last week, which has also been unchanged since September 2023.

Meanwhile, RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

As for the retail prices of diesel, Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remain priced at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 is priced 20 sen more per litre at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 8, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 18th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 277th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

