2024 Yamaha Y15ZR colour update for Malaysia, pricing remains the same at RM8,998

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 2 2024 12:35 pm

2024 Yamaha Y15ZR Grey

Just a colour update for the 2024 Yamaha Y15ZR in Malaysia, with pricing remaining the same at RM8,998. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration while a two-year, 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects and Yamaha disc lock worth RM100 comes with every purchase.

The new colour options for the Y15ZR are Grey, Blue and Cyan. Stocks of the Y15ZR with updated colours are available in authorised Hong Leong Yamaha dealer showrooms immediately.

Otherwise, no changes in the engine room for the Y15ZR. Motive power comes from liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder, 149.7 cc mill putting out a claimed 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

2024 Yamaha Y15ZR, Blue (left) and Cyan

A five-speed gear box with multi-plate wet clutch and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel. Conventional telescopic forks hold up the front end while a preload-adjustable monoshock is installed at the rear.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear and the Y15ZR rolls on 17-inch wheels shod in 90/80 rubber in front and 120/70 on the rear wheel. With a seat height of 780 mm, the Y15ZR tips the scales at 117 kg, with fuel carried in a 4.2-litre tank.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.