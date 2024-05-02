Bailey Bridge on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat reopened to two-way traffic; for vehicles not exceeding 20 tonnes

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 2 2024 5:40 pm

Good news for those who frequent this route – Section 102 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat has been reopened to traffic following its closure from April 29 for repair work to the Bailey Bridge, the works ministry has announced.

The bridge has been reopened to two-way traffic from 4pm yesterday, for vehicles with a maximum permissible load not exceeding 20 tonnes.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution when passing through the area and always adhere to the directions provided on signboards. Cooperation from all parties is highly appreciated, the ministry wrote in its statement.

The closure for repairs saw the diversion of traffic from Kuantan/Gambang to the FT3 (Kuantan to Endau via Pekan) to head to Muadzam Shah.

