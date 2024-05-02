Bailey Bridge on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat reopened to two-way traffic; for vehicles not exceeding 20 tonnes

Posted in Local News / By /

Bailey Bridge on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat reopened to two-way traffic; for vehicles not exceeding 20 tonnes

Good news for those who frequent this route – Section 102 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat has been reopened to traffic following its closure from April 29 for repair work to the Bailey Bridge, the works ministry has announced.

The bridge has been reopened to two-way traffic from 4pm yesterday, for vehicles with a maximum permissible load not exceeding 20 tonnes.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution when passing through the area and always adhere to the directions provided on signboards. Cooperation from all parties is highly appreciated, the ministry wrote in its statement.

The closure for repairs saw the diversion of traffic from Kuantan/Gambang to the FT3 (Kuantan to Endau via Pekan) to head to Muadzam Shah.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Kanasai on May 02, 2024 at 6:21 pm

    The Bailey Bridge is just temporary but more importantly when da heck are they gonna fix the badly damaged road? This PH Gomen really as crap as that road now.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 