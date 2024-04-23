Jalan Kuantan-Segamat closed to all traffic from April 29 to May 6 – use FT3 via Pekan to Muadzam Shah

JKR has announced that Jalan Kuantan-Segamat will be closed to all traffic from next Monday, April 29, till May 6. Specifically, the block is at Section 102 (KM 63 near Kawasan Burung Unta).

The one-week closure of FT12 is for the repair of the Bailey Bridge in the area. As such, motorists from Kuantan/Gambang can use the FT3 (Kuantan to Endau via Pekan) to head to Muadzam Shah. Turn left into FT63 from at Kg Leban Condong and you’ll end up at Muadzam Shah.

Plan your journey and drive safe.

