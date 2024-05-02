Debit and credit cards can now be used for Rapid KL ticket and My50, MyCity travel pass purchases

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / May 2 2024 11:58 am

Rapid KL transit system operator Rapid Rail has announced that debit and credit cards can now be used at Rapid KL stations to buy tickets as well as My50 and MyCity travel pass purchases or top-ups. It added that the new payment methods are also available at Rapid KL concession card registration counters at the Pasar Seni Hub and Conlay MRT station.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said that the new payment modes will upgrade the efficiency of ticket purchases for Rapid KL users.

“It is in line with Rapid Rail’s commitment to upgrade the purchasing system and give commuters a positive travel experience. Users need not worry of carrying cash or looking for ATMs as (the additional methods) allow a safer and more seamless transaction,” said the operator.

The move towards the use of debit and credit cards will eventually see all turnstiles in public transport stations handled by Prasarana being able to accept payment via these through the open payment system by August 2025.

