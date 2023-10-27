Open payment system to be fully implemented for Klang Valley MRT, LRT, monorail by Aug 2025 – Loke

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / October 27 2023 10:53 am

All turnstiles in public transport stations handled by Prasarana will be able to accept payment via debit and credit cards through the open payment system by August 2025. This was revealed by transport minister Anthony Loke, who said that the public transport company had been working on the implementation of the system since early this year.

Speaking in parliament yesterday, he said that Prasarana is currently finalising the roll-out across the Kelana Jaya LRT line, Ampang LRT line, Kajang MRT line, Putrajaya MRT line and monorail lines, as The Star reports.

“The design and development phase is expected to begin in March next year. Prasarana will take 11 months, which is until February 2025, to equip at least 50% turnstiles at all stations to accept an open payment system. By August 2025, turnstiles across all stations will be equipped,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He said this in response to a question by Wong Chen (PH-Subang), who asked about the implementation of an open payment system for public transportation in the Klang Valley, especially for networks operated by Prasarana.

Loke said the open payment system would first implement the use of debit and credit cards as additional payment methods to Touch ‘n Go cards and tokens, but would be expanded to include QR payment methods in the next phase.

He added that the automatic fare collection system for the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) rail network in the Klang Valley is almost complete. “By mid-November this year, all 57 KTMB stations in the Klang Valley will be equipped with scanners at their turnstiles. This will support payment through credit and debit cards, Touch ‘n Go and QR methods through the KTMB mobile application,” he said.

