Foreign news reports of impending petrol, diesel price hike untrue, as gov’t hasn’t discussed matter – Fahmi

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 6 2024 12:48 pm

The government says that foreign media reports suggesting the country has decided on a price hike for petrol and diesel is not true. That’s because the cabinet has not yet discussed the matter, according to communications minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“I have studied the matter carefully and can confirm that the matter was not discussed because I am also a cabinet minister. Therefore, don’t put the cart before the horse or don’t announce before it has been announced,” the unity government’s spokesman said.

“We are aware that several foreign based media have pre-empted the process and I hope all parties, including the media, can obtain information from credible sources,” he explained, reminding all media to not publish reports based on sources that have not been verified or identified, as Bernama reports.

Late last week, foreign media reports indicated that Malaysia is set to cut fuel subsidies by June. Quoting official and industry sources, the reports said that diesel prices would float to market rates in a matter of weeks after the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election on May 11, and this would be followed by a staggered rise in retail rates of petrol.

Fahmi’s call to not speculate on the targeted subsidy programme was echoed by the deputy minister of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN), Fuziah Salleh. She said all parties should wait for the official announcement by the government.

“The announcement should be made by the government itself. Regardless, we are implementing several mechanisms to prepare ourselves so when the targeting programme is implemented, we will be ready. Among them is providing lorry vehicle fleet card facilities to enjoy the diesel subsidy when the programme is launched. Now, we are actively registering companies so that they can get the subsidy,“ she said.

That the targeted subsidy programme is set to be introduced is without question. Last month, economy minister Rafizi Ramli reportedly reiterated that Malaysia will reduce subsidies for petrol this year in order to reduce the country’s fiscal deficit.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.