Petrol subsidies in Malaysia confirmed to be reduced this year – unsubsidised RON95 to be RM3.38/litre?

Economy minister Rafizi Ramli has reportedly confirmed that Malaysia will reduce subsidies for petrol this year in order to reduce the country’s fiscal deficit, Malay Mail reported, citing Bloomberg.
The Malaysian government remains on track in focusing its handouts on aid for the needy, Rafizi said, adding that the government ‘needs to manage the sequence’ of subsidy cuts, as there is a risk of inflation picking up even before the cuts are implemented. “We are sticking to it,” Bloomberg quoted the minister as saying in an interview.
The government aims to reduce its fiscal deficit from 5% in 2023 to 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, and Rafizi said that the country plans to phase out blanket subsidies for RON 95 petrol which formed the bulk of the RM81 billion spent by the government last year, according to the report.
“In order to reach the fiscal target of 4.3 per cent, a certain timeline has to be abided. Otherwise the dollars and cents will be off,” Rafizi was quoted by the news outlet as saying.
In Malaysia, only locally-registered vehicles are allowed to use subsidised fuel – currently priced at RM2.05 per litre for RON 95 petrol and RM2.15 per litre for Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel – and unsubsidised RON 95 petrol went on sale in Perlis in February 2023 at RM3.22 per litre, with diesel at RM3.45 per litre at the time. According to the website for unsubsidised fuel outlet Double, unsubsidised RON 95 sells for RM3.38 per litre as of today (April 17).
Last year, Rafizi stated that the subsidy programme for RON 95 petrol to replace the blanket subsidy programme would be introduced in second half of this year.
Comments
The rich and middle class work hard, pay a lot of taxes, but cannot enjoy subsidised fuel.
The lazy poor B40 with 15 kids at home lazy, do minimum work, no pay taxes, but get to enjoy all the handouts.
Brilliant if non-Subsidized RON95 is RM3.38/L better one pumps RON97 at RM3.47 a liter as we know that petrol can potentially save more fuel, cleaner better for the engine and some say more POwarrr.
When the rakyat realized that with unsubsidized fuel, our Ringgit remains weak and inflation rate goes up while salary remain stagnant, our Mahaldani Government will be voted out in the General Election.
Ron95 sell for 3.38
Ron97 sell for 3.47
Makes no sense which one people will go for
Back then floating rate was 30 cents difference between these two
So assuming float rate for ron97 unsubsidized now, Ron 95 should be 3.17
Why 3.38?
Petrol subsidies removed, APs and excise duties also maintained? Bravo
Car price already so high compared to rest of the world. Its already 300% tax for cars and now if u want to remove petrol subsidies then remove the high tax on cars. Kerajaan menipu ni dlu cakap esok harga minyak turun. Im suprise people are still not rioting on the streets on this petrol issue. Of course the price of groceries will increase due to this we have seen it so many times. Why not spend on upskilling poor people so they can contribute to society instead of having to give out handouts. Why are poor people rewarded and the hard workers punished ?
