RON97 petrol price April 2024 week one update – premium fuel price unchanged; still RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / April 3 2024 5:23 pm

Today is Wednesday, which means the time has come for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as announced by the finance ministry for the coming week of April 4 to 10, 2024.

Once again there is no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, which means the premium petrol grade continues as before at RM3.47 per litre; the same as it was last week. The subsidised RON 95 petrol carries on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Diesel retail prices too remain unchanged, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 is priced 20 sen more per litre at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 10, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 14th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 273rd in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.