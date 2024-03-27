RON97 petrol price March 2024 week five update – premium fuel price still unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / March 27 2024 6:42 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of 28 March to April 3, 2023.

No change, once again for the price of RON 97 petrol, which continues at its rate of RM3.47 per litre where it has been last week. Meanwhile, RON 95 petrol that is subsidised continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Similarly the prices of diesel fuels remain unchanged, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 is priced 20 sen more per litre, also unchanged at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 27, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 13th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 272nd in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

