RON97 petrol price March 2024 week four update – price of premium fuel still unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / March 20 2024 5:16 pm

Today is Wednesday, which means that it is now time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as the finance ministry has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of March 21 to 27, 2024.

Once again, there is no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, as the case as been since the end of September last year, and thus the premium petrol grade continues at its present rate of RM3.47 per litre, as it was last week. Meanwhile, RON 95 petrol that is subsidised continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Similarly the prices of diesel fuels remain unchanged, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 is priced 20 sen more per litre, also unchanged at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 27, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 12th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 271st in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

