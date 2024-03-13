RON97 petrol price March 2024 week three update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / March 13 2024 5:26 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels in the country for the coming week of March 14-20.

As it has been since the end of September last year, there’s no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, and so the premium fuel continues on at the RM3.47 per litre it was at last week. Likewise, regulated RON 95 petrol continues on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Elsewhere, the retail price of diesel also stays put, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7, which costs 20 sen more per litre, remains priced at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 20, when the next set of fuel price updates are announced. This is the 11th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 270th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

