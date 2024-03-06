RON97 petrol price March 2024 week two update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / March 6 2024 5:11 pm

Another Wednesday, which means it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels in the country for the coming week of March 7 to 13.

As it has been since the end of September last year, there’s no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, and so the fuel continues on at the RM3.47 per litre it was at last week. Similarly, RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Meanwhile, the retail price of diesel also stays as it is, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 continues on at 20 sen per litre more, at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 13, when the next set of fuel price updates are announced. This is the 10th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 269th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.