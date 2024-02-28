RON97 petrol price March 2024 week one update – premium fuel price still unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / February 28 2024 6:46 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of February 29 to March 6, 2024.

Yet another week sees no change in the price of RON 97 petrol in the country, which stays put at the rate of RM3.47 per litre as it has been from last week, and indeed, since the end of last September. Also unchanged is RON 95 petrol pricing, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

The retail prices of diesel also continue unchanged, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend holds station at 20 sen per litre more, at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 6, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates are announced. This is the ninth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 268th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.