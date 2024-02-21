RON97 petrol price February 2024 week four update – price of premium fuel still unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / February 21 2024 5:12 pm

Wednesday has come around once more, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of February 22 to 28, 2024.

There is, once more, no change to the retail price of RON 97 petrol in Malaysia, thus remaining at the RM3.47 per litre rate it has been at from last week, and in fact, since the end of September last year. Similarly, RON 95 petrol carries on at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Retail prices of diesel also continue unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre, and the status quo also holds for Euro 5 B7 diesel at 20 sen per litre more, at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 28, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the eighth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 267th since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

