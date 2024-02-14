RON97 petrol price February 2024 week three update – price of premium fuel unchanged; RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / February 14 2024 5:09 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, and so the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of February 15 to 21, 2024.

The current state of pricing continues as the price of RON 97 petrol carries on, once again unchanged for the coming week, holding still at RM3.47 per litre, or the same as it has been last week and in fact, has been since the end of September last year. Similarly, RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Also unchanged are the retail prices of diesel, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends holding station at their capped price of RM2.15 per litre, and the same goes for Euro 5 B7 diesel, holding station at 20 sen per litre more, at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 21, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the seventh edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 266th since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

