RON97 petrol price February 2024 week two update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / February 7 2024 5:09 pm

Another Wednesday, and so it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of February 8 to 14, 2024.

As it has been since the end of September last year, the price of RON 97 petrol is unchanged, and so the premium fuel stays at the RM3.47 per litre it was at last week. Likewise, RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February 2021.

The same of course goes for diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at their capped price of RM2.15 per litre, with Euro 5 B7 diesel – which costs 20 sen more per litre – going for RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 14, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the sixth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 265th since the format was announced at the beginning of 2019.

