RON97 petrol price February 2024 week one update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / January 31 2024 5:34 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once more for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of February 1 to 7, 2024.

As it has been for a while, the price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged, and so the premium fuel continues at the RM3.47 per litre it was at last week. Meanwhile, RON 95 petrol remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February 2021.

Also unchanged is the price of diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying at their capped price of RM2.15 per litre, with Euro 5 B7 diesel – which costs 20 sen more per litre – continuing on at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, February 7, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the fifth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 264th since the format was announced at the beginning of 2019.

