RON97 petrol price January 2024 week four update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.47 per litre

RON97 petrol price January 2024 week four update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.47 per litre

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of January 25 to 31, 2024.

There’s no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, and so the premium fuel continues at the RM3.47 per litre it was at last week. As usual, RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February 2021.

Also unchanged is the price of diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at their capped price of RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 diesel – which costs 20 sen more per litre – staying put at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, January 31, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the fourth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 263rd since the format was announced at the beginning of 2019.

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • Richard Teo on Jan 24, 2024 at 5:39 pm

    Nobody care now. Come 01-July’24
    RON95 RON97 not much difference

    (2014) BOSSKU era
    Replace fuel subsidy with targeted hand-outs https://paultan.org/2014/11/18/replace-fuel-subsidy-targeted-cash-transfers/

    (2019) Mahathir 2.0 era
    1/RON 95 targeted fuel subsidy plan is ready, Cabinet approval soon – electricity bill to determine eligibility https://paultan.org/2019/09/28/ron-95-targeted-fuel-subsidy-plan-is-ready-cabinet-approval-soon-electricity-bill-to-determine-eligibility/

    (2022) PERIKATAN’s era
    2/Govt fuel subsidy bill expected to be RM28b for 2022, blanket subsidy to end in favour of targeted subsidies https://paultan.org/2022/05/21/govt-fuel-subsidy-bill-expected-to-be-rm22b-for-2022-blanket-subsidy-to-end-in-favour-of-targeted-subsidies/

    3/BMW cannot receive the same subsidy as Kancil, says Azmin as he calls for targeted fuel subsidy system https://paultan.org/2022/05/24/bmw-cannot-receive-the-same-subsidy-as-kancil-says-azmin-as-he-calls-for-targeted-fuel-subsidy-system/

    4/Targeted fuel subsidy pilot test – B40/M40 to receive e-wallet credit, but everyone to pay higher fuel prices https://paultan.org/2022/07/29/targeted-fuel-subsidy-pilot-test-b40-m40-to-receive-e-wallet-credit-but-everyone-to-pay-higher-fuel-prices/

    (2023) Anwar’s era
    5/Formulating a targeted subsidy mechanism ‘complex’, but gov’t working on it as fast as possible https://paultan.org/2023/06/19/formulating-a-targeted-subsidy-mechanism-complex-but-govt-working-on-it-as-fast-as-possible-anwar/

    6/Government conducting public survey on targeted subsidies – RON 95 implementation in 2H 2024 https://paultan.org/2023/12/04/government-conducting-public-survey-on-targeted-subsidies/

