2024 Yamaha MT-15 new colour for Malaysia, pricing up by RM200 to RM12,498

2024 Yamaha MT-15 Midnight Cyan

Following the colour update for the MT-25, the 2024 Yamaha MT-15 gets a new paint scheme choice in Malaysia, with pricing set at RM12,498, up RM200 from the 2022/2023 price. The new colour option for the MT-15 for this year is Midnight Cyan while Midnight Black is carried over.

Stocks of the updated MT-15 are expected in authorised Hong Leong Yamaha dealer showrooms immediately. Every MT-15 purchased comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects and a free disc lock worth RM100.

Otherwise, no changes for the MT-15 with power coming from a 155 cc, variable valve actuation, liquid-cooled, SOHC single-cylinder producing 19 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. A six-speed, slipper and assist clutch equipped gearbox and chain final drive rotates the rear wheel.

2024 Yamaha MT-15 Midnight Black

Suspension uses upside-down forks with gold anodised fork legs at the front end with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking for the MT-15 is done with a single hydraulic disc on the front and rear wheels, with 17-inch wheels, shod with 110/7-0 front and 140/70 rear tyres.

10.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and weight for the MT-15 is claimed to be 133 kg, with seat height set at 810 mm. A monochrome LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information with LED lighting used for the head and tail lights.

