DBKL ordered to manage city’s ageing trees following Jalan Sultan Ismail incident that resulted in one death

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 8 2024 9:51 am

Following yesterday’s thunderstorm that resulted in a large tree toppling along Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been ordered to prepare new guidelines to manage the city’s ageing trees, The Star reports.

According to minister in the prime minister’s department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, many of the trees in the city are between 50 and 80 years old, and it was important to catalogue them due to unpredictable weather conditions.

“This tree was under private supervision, but we need to increase the frequency of these inspections, especially given the unpredictable weather conditions. Sometimes trees appear healthy on the outside, but they are internally not, which is why it’s critical to establish proper guidelines,” she said at the site of the incident.

Yesterday’s incident that occurred just outside the Concorde Hotel saw a large tree come crashing down on 17 vehicles, while also damaging a bus stop and a monorail track in the area. As reported by Bernama, a 47-year-old man was confirmed dead while a 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Certified arborist Dr Ahmad Ainuddin Nuruddin told The Star the tree could have fallen due to root crown failure, which could have been caused by restricted root growth due to the limited space caused by development.

