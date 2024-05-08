Pro-Net expands EV charging network – 36 Gentari bays at Proton Edar, smart dealerships in nine states

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Danny Tan / May 8 2024 12:16 pm

smart distributor Pro-Net has announced a charging infrastructure network expansion that includes Proton Edar dealerships nationwide. Currently, they have 36 charging bays covering nine states in Malaysia.

Since the introduction of a DC charger at Proton’s headquarters in October 2023, Pro-Net has taken steps to roll out chargers at Proton Edar dealerships. Together with Gentari, the company has successfully deployed six DC chargers (12 bays) consisting of 50 kW, 100 kW and 120 kW chargers, as well as three 60 kW units.

This is in addition to the chargers at smart dealerships, of which there are five DC chargers and 13 AC chargers nationwide, for a total of 22 bays. There’s more to come, as smart has announced upcoming outlets in Petaling Jaya and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

At present, over 70% of all public charging points are accessible through the Hello smart app, thanks to strategic partnerships with CPOs chargEV, JomCharge and Gentari. The in-house app provides real-time updates on charging points and availability status. By the way, all EVs are welcome at Pro-Net chargers except for those at Hap Seng, which are reserved for smart and Mercedes-Benz owners. Full list below.

Click to enlarge

