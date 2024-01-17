Hello smart app updated in Malaysia to support credit or debit card payments for EV charging, internet data

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / January 17 2024 4:12 pm

smart Malaysia has announced the Hello smart app now supports debit or credit card payments, which allows owners to conveniently pay for vehicle charging. This is an extension of the integrated charging map function in the app that provides access to 70% of charging points available here.

In addition to being able to pay for vehicle charging directly via the app, owners can also purchase in-car internet data that is priced at RM8 for 1 GB, RM21 for 3 GB and RM30 for 5 GB. The Hello smart app already supports telematics, enabling owners to remotely check up on their #1 and control specific vehicle functions.

Available for download at the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery, the Hello smart app’s other functions include the ability to purchase the smartCharge Home Charger and official merchandise, locate the closest smart dealership, organise a test drive as well as place a booking.

‘’As we roll out the upgraded Hello smart app, I’m thrilled to share how it’s set to transform your festive journeys. The app now serves as your personalized travel companion, providing over 70% precise public charging stops and introducing a seamless payment experience with your credit or debit card. This enhancement reflects our dedication to providing you with an exceptional travel experience,’’ said Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia.

