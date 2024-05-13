Electrified vehicle sales in Malaysia at nearly 11,000 units, 268 new EV charging stations as of March 2024

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 13 2024 11:07 am

Following a meeting involving the Malaysian national EV steering committee (NEVSC), minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz took to social media to provide an update on the local EV ecosystem.

According to the MITI minister, sales of electrified vehicles reached nearly 11,000 units in the first three months of 2024. However, said figure includes both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as well as hybrids, and it’s not mentioned what’s the split. For context, EV-only sales amounted to 13,257 units last year, with the total number of EVs on Malaysian roads being 16,763 units.

As for charging infrastructure, Zafrul said around 268 new charging stations began operations this year, which brings the total number of EV charging bays as at the end of March to 2,288 units. He added that the ministry is maintaining its target of having 10,000 charging stations across the country by 2025, although the targeted number of DC fast chargers within this total has been increased from 1,000 to 1,500 units.

The committee also discussed the concept of “battery EV passports” where each battery is required to have a form of identification as part of a battery end-of-life strategy. This is to make them easily traceable for the purpose of recycling as part of a circular economy, which will also involve the recycling of the rest of the vehicle.

In his social media postings, Zafrul said there are more initiatives that can be carried out to further improve the local ecosystem.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.