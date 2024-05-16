Police investigating individuals seen in viral video cooking Maggi with portable stoves at petrol station

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 16 2024 3:59 pm

The police have begun investigating a group of individuals found having a cookout session at a Petron station near Genting Highlands. In a viral video, the group can be seen preparing Maggi instant noodles and other foods on portable gas stoves within the compound of the petrol station.

As reported by Bernama, Bentong OCPD Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the police received a report on the incident. “The result of the investigation found that the video clip had gone viral on X, and was uploaded on May 13, and is believed to have been done by a group of vehicle owners, causing concern and annoyance to the public,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 268 of the Penal Code for public nuisance as well as Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering life or the personal safety of others. Zaiham is requesting the cooperation of any parties who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation.

He added that the police will take decisive action and carry out integrated operations around the petrol station, especially on weekends and public holidays. “The move taken after police received information and complaints that the location is often the focus of vehicle owners gathering and doing activities which disturb public order, and other motorists who pass through the location,” he said.

Macam mana diorang ni boleh terfikir nak pasang stove dekat stesen minyak? 😰 pic.twitter.com/BvBr5h8It9 — 🇲🇾 (@localrkyt) May 12, 2024

