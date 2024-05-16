Trick for lorries to pass Puspakom brake test exposed – is this the cause of heavy truck crashes in Malaysia?

Crashes involving lorries or large trucks are of especially great consequence, given the size and physical forces involved. Extensive damage tends to result, and in more regrettable cases, injuries – or worse – as well. A recent social media post may shed some light on how these could come to be.
A Twitter/X post by Najmi Aiman consisting of what appears to be screen capture images from a separate social media post depicts a workshop technician applying a form of paste on the brake lining of a truck’s drum brake.
More recently, another incident involving a heavy vehicle has come to light online, via dashcam footage dated May 13 posted to Twitter/X, depicting an out-of-control truck crashing into several passenger vehicles on a highway.
The accompanying screen capture image of the comments section of the workshop post indicates that the practice is for the brake to have sufficient brake force in order to pass Puspakom inspections, which implies that the possibility of a vehicle failing inspection for this reason has been anticipated. “Apoi Garage”, the account that created the original social media post, appears to concur with the viewer comment.
If this practice is indeed commonplace, it could be a key contributor to cases of alleged brake failure, which has been blamed for crashes due to heavy vehicles going out of control.
Once again, cases like this one beg the question – what is needed to keep commercial vehicles in Malaysia roadworthy?
@fazli_apak Sape tau, utk apa nie.. cer komen 😊 #ApoiGarage #CarService #RepairEngineDLL #Senawang #Seremban #Fyp #Fyppp #Fypシ ♬ DJ Tenge Teng Get IMP ID RMX – IMP ID
Gampang jugak jenis ni. Patut bersepah lori accident punca brake gagal. Salam @JPJ_Malaysia @Puspakomsdnbhd pic.twitter.com/91fcBkan6z
— NajmiAiman (@MiGusta_) April 11, 2024
— @ (@anthraxxx781) May 14, 2024
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Deep Fake Procedures ni.
That’s why experienced people deserved higher pay,
So they know how to tangkap.
Not simply follow incomplete SOP to do testing.
Can only dream of UK MOT/German TUV/California DMV type inspections here that will pick up this kind of nonsense.
death penalty please for these. before they cause death for others
Ini trick nak bunuh orang… 5ia1 betul
if only JPJ focus on enforcement and not selling number
JPJ is Jual Plate Jer.. no wonder lah
Puspakom is so easy to fool.
We checked, no problem, it’s the driver’s problem
All my previous suspicion on Puspakom not doing their job is unraveled. No wonder Transport Ministry removes them as sole inspection agency.