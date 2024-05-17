Move to rationalise diesel subsidies on hold, but will be announced when the time is right – Rafizi Ramli

The government says that the planned rationalisation of diesel subsidies is currently on hold, but will be announced when the time is right. According to economy minister Rafizi Ramli, the reason why the government is keeping its cards close to its chest is to avoid speculative inflation from happening as much as it can, as The Star reports.

He said that while data from the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database is ready, the timeline for rationalisation hasn’t yet been indicated because there were concerns that certain groups would take advantage of the situation by raising prices for profit should disclosure come about too early.

He said one of the main considerations was the need for proper sequencing to be done in implementing the diesel subsidy rationalisation to ensure there is a balance between wage growth, increasing public income and inflation, and this would take time.

Nevertheless, he said that rationalisation will eventually come about once the government is ready and an appropriate mechanism has been decided on. “(It will happen) because a lot of work, discussion and coordination has been done,” he said.

The government has previously outlined plans to introduce a targeted subsidy mechanism for both diesel and RON 95 petrol, with that for the latter slated to be sometime in the second half of 2024. However, it has yet to announce the mechanism and how these subsidies will be dispensed.

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • newme on May 17, 2024 at 5:44 pm

    Why? Another by-election is coming?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • corolla cross hallelujah on May 17, 2024 at 7:26 pm

      D-Max Raptor Hilux drivers association is very pleased to accept this glad tidings.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Nurul Izzah on May 17, 2024 at 5:49 pm

    Anwar menang rakyat senang

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • LCP on May 17, 2024 at 6:11 pm

    It looks like private diesel vehicle owners will be left in the cold, so far it’s always commercial and fleet owners including a list of categories of vehicles eligible for subsidies, and nothing mentioned about private diesel vehicles

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • 198 on May 17, 2024 at 6:43 pm

    Haaaaaaa

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • EV Car Mafia on May 17, 2024 at 7:37 pm

    Waiting for the updates from Hasil database.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • syd on May 17, 2024 at 8:40 pm

    Why can’t they just remove subsidies 10% every 6 months for both petrol and diesel.
    The way I see it maybe many Politicians are making Money selling subsidised diesel to the market.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Raja bomoh on May 17, 2024 at 8:43 pm

    Tunggu sebentar. I can’t see thru my coconuts yet

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ROTI CANAI on May 17, 2024 at 8:50 pm

    havent book the ballroom for majlis pelancaran right

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Eazy on May 17, 2024 at 9:05 pm

    That just screams they have absolutely no idea what they are doing. They are just doing things on the fly.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

