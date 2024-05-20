Motorcyclists crash while fleeing roadblock, two dead, one injured – serious offence, please stop doing this

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / May 20 2024 7:11 pm

Sobering news today as The Star reported a group of motorcyclists crashing while fleeing a police roadblock in Sandakan. Two men involved in the accident were killed while another was seriously injured, said Sandakan OCPD Asst Comm Abdul Fuad Abd Malek.

“We were conducting an Ops Samseng at Mile 16, Jalan Kuari 3 in the Gum-Gum area of Sandakan between 3pm on Sunday [May 19] and 2am on Monday [May 20],” he said in a statement, adding that the three riders crashed into each other as the group was evading the roadblock at around 5:30pm yesterday.

Fuad said a total of 105 vehicles were inspected during the operation, including 75 motorcycles. The police issued 31 summonses for various offences, including driving without a licence, not possessing driver’s insurance policies, and exhaust modifications. It also seized 60 motorcycles and 16 cars for inspection and further investigation, while five people tested positive for drugs and would also be investigated.

It goes without saying that evading or ramming through a roadblock is a serious offence that severely increases the risk of accidents, not only risking their lives but also those of police officers and other road users at the scene. The police has reminded motorists previously, saying that the dangers far outweigh the supposed “benefits” of running from the arm of the law.

“The inspection is to track offences by motorists. The routine is not referring to criminal cases and there’s no need to run away. We fear that when they escape from roadblocks, they will face even bigger risks such as being hit by other vehicles or crashing into police personnel,” said then-traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) Bukit Aman director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim.

Mat Kasim said evaders can be charged under the Police Act 1967 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging his functions, in addition to Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (reckless and dangerous driving). “Action can also be taken under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, depending on the case situation,” he added.

