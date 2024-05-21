Perodua Aruz X-Cape in Malaysia – roof-mounted tent, awning, camping accessories, matte exterior wrap

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / May 21 2024 1:04 pm

The Perodua Aruz is popular among families, given its seven-seater layout and SUV form, especially for those who need the interior space on a regular basis. The national carmaker has shown a kitted-up example of the Aruz today at the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow, with camping accessories and aesthetic changes.

Along with a matte green full body wrap, the Aruz is outfitted with a roof rack for a roof-mounted tent, which is deployed from its own roof box. This is equipped with a ladder for access on the right-hand-side of the vehicle. This is complemented by an awning with supporting poles. Accompanying the display setup are camping furniture including chairs, a foldable trolley that doubles as a table, along with cases.

According to Perodua personnel at show stand, the Aruz X-Cape shown serves as a display concept in terms of what is possible in an outdoors-lifestyle capacity, and there are currently no plans to offer any variant of the Aruz for sale with this equipment specification, nor as any individual parts for the Aruz.

In addition to the lifestyle accessories, the Aruz gets a gloss black finish for its alloy wheels, and the vehicle’s headlamp and tail lamp lenses have been darkened to to with the darkened trim theme. Meanwhile, a set of mountain range decals are applied to the sides of the Aruz X-Cape.

Equipment unique to the Aruz X-Cape appears to be confined to aesthetics and accessories, and so its mechanical specifications appear unchanged. As standard from its launch in 2019, the Aruz packs a 1.5 litre 2NR-VE Dual VVT-i naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 133 Nm at 4,200 rpm, driving the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic gearbox.

In top variant form, the AV gets automatic headlamp function, roof rails, SmartLink smartphone mirroring, leather upholstery (the X gets fabric), a driving video recorder (dashcam) and Advance Safety Assist 2.0 (ASA 2.0) systems (Pre-collision Warning, Pre-collision Braking, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control).

The Perodua Aruz continues to be on sale in Malaysia in two variants – the 1.5 X at RM72,900, and the 1.5 AV at RM77,900; prices for both are on-the-road without insurance.

