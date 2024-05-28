Chery Malaysia Omoda 5 recall: 92% of cars inspected

Here’s an update on the Chery Omoda 5 rear axle issue and recall. Chery Malaysia has completed 92% of vehicle inspections for affected customers as of May 24.

“At Chery Malaysia, ensuring your safety is our utmost concern. As of May 24, we have completed 92% of vehicle inspections for the affected customers who had scheduled appointments at our authorised service centres,” the company said in a social media post yesterday.

The previous update on the matter was on May 17, when Chery announced that it had managed to contact all 600 customers affected by the recall. Then, the inspection completion rate was 65%. Prior to that, the carmaker successfully contacted 60 customers for rear axle replacement.

There’s no typo there. A total of 60 units of the Omoda 5 in Malaysia were identified to be using the affected part, produced on August 15, 2023. Chery Malaysia then decided to cast a wider net and recall vehicles with parts made between August 14 and 17, totalling 600 units.

The root cause of the issue has been identified to be a miscalibration of welding equipment at a vendor. “Following a comprehensive investigation, the vendor reported that the issue was due to a facility upgrade during which a worn-out tip of the automated welding machine was replaced by a new welding tip. The replacement of the new welding tip resulted in a miscalibration of the equipment,” Chery Auto Malaysia VP Lee Wen Hsiang said earlier this month.

Chery has set up a website for owners to check whether or not their car is included in the recall.

