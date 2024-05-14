Chery Malaysia has contacted all 60 owners of Omoda 5 with defective rear axle, replacements scheduled

Here’s an update on the Chery Omoda 5 rear axle issue and recall. Chery Malaysia has now successfully contacted all 60 affected customers and scheduled axle replacement work for the cars at service centres.

“At Chery Malaysia, your safety remains our utmost concern. As of May 12, we’ve successfully contacted all 60 affected customers and scheduled an axle replacement appointment at our authorised centres. We will be updating the progress on the 540 detailed inspections for the following week,” the company said in a social media post.

Wasn’t it 600 units? A total of 60 units of the Omoda 5 in Malaysia were identified to be using the affected part, produced on August 15, 2023. Chery Malaysia then decided to cast a wider net and recall vehicles with parts made between August 14 and 17, totalling 600 units.

The root cause of the issue has been identified to be a miscalibration of welding equipment at a vendor. “Following a comprehensive investigation, the vendor reported that the issue was due to a facility upgrade during which a worn-out tip of the automated welding machine was replaced by a new welding tip. The replacement of the new welding tip resulted in a miscalibration of the equipment,” Chery Auto Malaysia VP Lee Wen Hsiang said earlier this month.

Chery has set up a website for owners to check whether or not their car is included in the recall.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • newme on May 14, 2024 at 3:36 pm

    Vendor je yang salah.

    You mean they don’t have QAQC processes? Incoming inspection? Sampling inspection? Pre=delivery inspection? Do they even have QC department in the first place? This is not some head unit or airbag issue that’s not visible.This is something that can be visually inspected.

    • Dah Menang Semua on May 15, 2024 at 7:53 am

      Is welding of few “thin” together
      U go check Axia, City, Vios
      Jepunis torsion 1-PC pya

  • tricycle on May 14, 2024 at 3:40 pm

    Good job Chery, this is a lot better than some other brands operating in Malaysia, that very reluctant to give a recall.

    Keep it up. Don’t forget to bring Facelift Tiggo 8 Pro with AWD but no glass roof please.

    Many trees are falling prone in Malaysia.

    • Peppa on May 15, 2024 at 8:48 am

      I love how you are were trying so hard to called out perodua but at least their issues does not cause an ’incident’ at all. What an idiot

    • Commielover on May 15, 2024 at 3:58 pm

      Commie detected

  • Jack on May 14, 2024 at 3:49 pm

    eh bukan kata isolated case ke lmao chery

  • ROTI CANAI on May 14, 2024 at 4:11 pm

    investigate sime darby also

  • Chery Opatah 5 on May 14, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    Syabas! We’re “amazed” with your pace on this issue. Only managed to cover 10% of the 600 identified vehicles after 2 weeks?

  • jee on May 14, 2024 at 4:52 pm

    good move

  • Saiful on May 14, 2024 at 4:58 pm

    hopefully this matter will be solve as soon as possible but how to believe if the owner dont langgar something on road?

  • sofiah on May 14, 2024 at 5:00 pm

    so they recalled all?

  • Iz on May 14, 2024 at 5:05 pm

    I don’t get it.

    “Following a comprehensive investigation, the vendor reported that the issue was due to a facility upgrade during which a worn-out tip of the automated welding machine was replaced by a new welding tip. The replacement of the new welding tip resulted in a miscalibration of the equipment,”

    Isn’t there any SOP or working instructions. I work in a manufacturing line, and this kind of things should adhere, especially if the company has ISO. Damn that is f’ked up. Not just this issue, but this is a major internal issue. Why keep the issue if you know there is a calibration issue? How many cars affected besides in Malaysia? Coming out with that statement is an example of how incompetent you are. Not touching Chery. Bye bye Chery.

    • macampondan on May 15, 2024 at 7:45 am

      ini semua welding tip punya pasal… kasi tangkap masuk lokap punya tip…

      Kasi sue tip kaw kaw… buat tip bayar pampasan. cilaka punya tip

    • opmanmy on May 15, 2024 at 8:10 am

      Finger pointing exercise it seems. Mana QC?!

  • laurey on May 14, 2024 at 5:06 pm

    kuddos to Chery due this poractive steps to solve the problems between buyers. I believe Chery is the trust brand to use and this is just a minor problem.

    • WeeWee on May 15, 2024 at 10:51 am

      This is just a minor problem? Haha!

      I doubt any of its owners brave enough to drive this car without fixing the axle along north-south highway.

      I don’t even want to tail a Chery and would switch lane.
      Driving in front of them is also nervous moment because their brakes have quite a reputation as well.

  • Mudahlupa Wuhan on May 14, 2024 at 5:09 pm

    Where is the ccp agent aka tofu dreg fan Mr “Pro-Palestine” in the comment section? Hahaha. Cars made in India travels from Tamil Nadu all the way to Kashmir without breaking a sweat lah! #TATA #Mahindra

    • Pro-Palestine on May 15, 2024 at 3:18 pm

      Hey tambi, ko gi jilat kaki Modi dan kaki Netanyahu la. Kami sokong CPC dan China. Asalkan tolong brader kami di Palestine, sudah tentu brader kita juga

  • fifuddin on May 14, 2024 at 5:09 pm

    ok kinda great solutions, thanks to Chery for responsible.Chery has not only ensured the safety of its customers but has also reinforced its reputation as a leading brand from China. It’s truly impressive to see Chery outshine others in the industry by taking swift, transparent actions where others may hesitate.

  • aniq on May 14, 2024 at 5:11 pm

    Big applause to Chery for setting a stellar example of responsibility and efficiency! Handling the Omoda 5 issue with such promptness and care, Chery has ensured customer safety and reinforced its reputation as a leading brand. #CheryLeads #TrustChery

  • willie on May 14, 2024 at 5:12 pm

    its good they take responsible. wonder that batch also effected other exporting countries or local china too.

  • zandra on May 14, 2024 at 5:13 pm

    Kudos to Chery for handling the Omoda 5 issue so efficiently. Their quick fixes and transparent actions highlight their dedication to safety and customer care. Truly a reliable brand.

  • Adam Muzadffar on May 14, 2024 at 5:15 pm

    Bagus lah Chery buat mcam ni supaya keselamatan pengguna dan pembeli terjamin. lagipun kira ok lah chery nak bertanggungjawb atas ape yg dah jadi

  • Amira Raisha on May 14, 2024 at 5:17 pm

    Pelik jugak kalau tak langgar ape2, kenapa teruk sangat kan? kadang2 kena siasat jugak hal ni tapi tu lah chery pun dah kluarkan statement. so tnggu je lah result dia nanti

  • dvid2 on May 14, 2024 at 5:17 pm

    ! Handling the Omoda 5 issue so responsibly has reinforced your reputation as a leading brand. Your proactive approach and quick fixes show true commitment to excellence. #TrustChery

  • erika sofea on May 14, 2024 at 5:20 pm

    mcm xpercaya je sebab langgar pun x de lah patah mcm ni. macam kena kepak je lagipun kereta baru. harap ade lah solution on this matter. #trustonchery

  • JasonX on May 14, 2024 at 5:44 pm

    LoL… Recall is good and all… But how did it even pass QC in the first place? They no check their welds? Only superficial stuff? China china ..

  • apek pro ccp on May 14, 2024 at 5:51 pm

    Sampah dari tanah besar ego..

  • Sohai on May 14, 2024 at 6:04 pm

    One word…

    Don’t Buy.

  • Michelle on May 14, 2024 at 6:45 pm

    Big shoutout to Chery for being super responsible and efficient! They handled the Omoda 5 issue quickly and with care, making sure their customers are safe and boosting their rep as a top Chinese brand. It’s awesome to see Chery taking fast and clear action when others might hesitate. Their proactive move to contact all affected owners and set up quick fixes shows their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Chery truly stands out as a brand you can trust and rely on. Keep up the great work, #CheryMalaysia #CheryMY #Omoda5

  • DonkeyKong on May 15, 2024 at 6:53 am

    LOL all the CCP cybertroopers are out in full force with the hashtags. Worse still, they’re writing off some same template just like scammers in a scam factory.

    Haven’t you heard? The same rear axle recall is happening in Indonesia too??

    This throws into question the safety and reliability of all Chery vehicles on sale globally. “Isolated incident” indeed. Let’s see which other countries are next to recall Chery vehicles for this rear axle issue.

  • Vijay on May 15, 2024 at 7:35 am

    Give quality or quit from producing useless rubbish..safety at stake..people wants peace of mind not fear and hassles.

  • opmanmy on May 15, 2024 at 8:09 am

    Issue blown out, then only take action. If the issue were not posted and viral via social media, gods know what will happen. This is reactive and damage control exercise. It’s not like they don’t know. If it is, those QC folks must be sleeping on the job!

  • ooo on May 15, 2024 at 9:22 am

    a lot of irresponsible chery sales person here given comment.

  • ooo on May 15, 2024 at 9:23 am

    now no one dare to buy chery car

  • Very few can afford a CHERRY SUV on May 15, 2024 at 10:05 am

    Most complaints are from those who CANNOT afford a CHEERY SUV

  • Squid on May 15, 2024 at 10:10 am

    Wow, that is 8%. Damn lucky those owners still alive.

  • Humble Man on May 15, 2024 at 3:16 pm

    I am one of the satisfied owner of Chery. Just to share my experience as I am one of the owner that Chery contacted. I must say as a car owner of many cars during my lifetime from Proton, Kia, Honda and then BMW, never have I experience this level of customer service in my life. From email, call and to appointment schedule, everything was top notch. I hope Chery keep up this type of after sales service and I can guarantee, they will beat most mid range legacy automaker in no time. Guaranteed. Those that have doubt on how the car drives and feel, let me say it simply, its way better than a CRV by miles with way lower roadtax. No issues at all so far

  • Commielover on May 15, 2024 at 4:00 pm

    Hahahha look at all these Chery NPC in the comments. Try harder next time ya junk makers.

