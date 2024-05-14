Chery Malaysia has contacted all 60 owners of Omoda 5 with defective rear axle, replacements scheduled

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / May 14 2024 3:29 pm

Here’s an update on the Chery Omoda 5 rear axle issue and recall. Chery Malaysia has now successfully contacted all 60 affected customers and scheduled axle replacement work for the cars at service centres.

“At Chery Malaysia, your safety remains our utmost concern. As of May 12, we’ve successfully contacted all 60 affected customers and scheduled an axle replacement appointment at our authorised centres. We will be updating the progress on the 540 detailed inspections for the following week,” the company said in a social media post.

Wasn’t it 600 units? A total of 60 units of the Omoda 5 in Malaysia were identified to be using the affected part, produced on August 15, 2023. Chery Malaysia then decided to cast a wider net and recall vehicles with parts made between August 14 and 17, totalling 600 units.

The root cause of the issue has been identified to be a miscalibration of welding equipment at a vendor. “Following a comprehensive investigation, the vendor reported that the issue was due to a facility upgrade during which a worn-out tip of the automated welding machine was replaced by a new welding tip. The replacement of the new welding tip resulted in a miscalibration of the equipment,” Chery Auto Malaysia VP Lee Wen Hsiang said earlier this month.

Chery has set up a website for owners to check whether or not their car is included in the recall.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.