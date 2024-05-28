Singaporean cars entering Malaysia required to get VEP RFID from Oct 1 – RM10 tag for RC, toll payments

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 28 2024 4:28 pm

Singaporean-registered vehicles entering Malaysia will be required to have a vehicle entry permit (VEP) from October 1 this year, transport minister Anthony Loke has announced. This will be with a new VEP RFID tag issued by the the Malaysian road transport department (JPJ), costing RM10 each.

Owners of Singaporean cars may choose to have the RFID tag installed at specific collection centres in Malaysia, or request for the tag to be delivered for self-installation, Loke said. The RFID tag will be valid for five years, and is not transferable between owners or vehicles.

This regulation will apply to both entry points to the country; at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Tambak, Johor, as well as the CIQ Complex at the Sultan Abu Bakar building at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

The VEP RFID tag can then be used for toll fare payment through RFID lanes at toll plazas in Malaysia, as well as the RM20 per entry road charge (RC) that has been in place since 2015. The VEP RFID will be tied to the car owner’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account for toll and RC payments.

While the RM10 fee for the VEP RFID tag is cheaper than the RM35 RFID tag used by Malaysians for toll fare, the former will also incur a collection agent service fee of RM29.50, which then makes it slightly more expensive. Postage will add on separate fees too.

“All foreign vehicle owners are encouraged to register, install and activate their VEP RFID tags within the next four months before October. This is to avoid any issues when traveling by foreign vehicle between the two countries in the foreseeable future,” the transport minister said.

Drivers of foreign vehicles from Singapore who are entering, or have already entered Malaysia and who fail to obtain the VEP RFID tag after the October 1 deadline will have committed an offence under Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and those found guilty will be compounded or receive a fine of up to RM2,000, or face imprisonment for up to six months under Section 119 (2) of the same act, he added.

The JPJ will have full authority to deny vehicles entry into Malaysia if these do not have the VEP RFID tag after the enforcement date. The department will also have the authority to prevent foreign vehicles from leaving the country should there be unresolved issues, such as unpaid fines or traffic summonses, among others, under the Road Transport Act 1987, the minister added.

The decision to begin enforcement of VEP RFID tag use from October was to allow ample time for owners of foreign-registered vehicles to register and install their tags, according to Loke.

“Based on records, there are currently over 200,000 foreign vehicles who have applied for VEP but only 70,000 have activated their RFID tags. As such, this four-month period would help prevent any sort of sudden mad rush of vehicle owners travelling between the two countries which would cause unnecessary traffic congestion,” he said.

