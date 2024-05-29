2024 Yamaha Ego Avantiz scooter colour update for Malaysia, priced at RM5,998, three new colours

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 29 2024 11:08 am

2024 Yamaha Ego Avantiz Sky Blue

A colour update for the 2024 Yamaha Ego Avantiz scooter in Malaysia, with pricing staying the same as in 2023, at RM5,998. The three new colours offered are Sky Blue, Dark Blue and Purple with stocks available in Hong Leong Yamaha authorised dealers immediately.

Pricing excludes road tax, registration and insurance. Every purchase of an Ego Avantiz comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

2024 Yamaha Ego Avantiz Purple

Otherwise there are no changes in mechanical specifications, the Ego Avantiz powered by a BlueCore air-cooled single-cylinder, Euro 4 compliant engine, displacing 125 cc. Fed by EFI, output is claimed to be 9.4 hp at 8,000 rpm with 9.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Drive gets to the rear wheel via a wet multi-plate clutch and automatic gearbox driving a V-belt as is typical of scooters in this class. Weight is listed at 96 kg, with seat height set at 773 mm, and the fuel tank holds 4.2-litres of fuel.

2024 Yamaha Ego Avantiz Dark Blue

A 14-litre storage compartment is found under the seat, large enough for an open-face helmet while the parking lock system activates a hand brake to prevent unintended acceleration.

A single hydraulic disc-brake handles stopping duties up front, while a drum brake slows the rear wheel. Suspension is with a telescopic fork in front and a monoshock at the back, and the Ego Avantiz rolls on 14-inch wheels, shod with 70/90 and 90/80 tyres, front and rear, respectively.

