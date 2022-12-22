In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 December 2022 6:38 pm / 0 comments

Getting colours updates for the Malaysia market is the 2023 Yamaha Ego Avantiz scooter, with recommended retail pricing at RM5,998 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. New colour choices for the Ego Avantiz are grey with yellow stripes, cyan with yellow stripes and red with white stripes, with all colours matched to black painted alloy wheels.

No changes in the technical specifications, with motive power coming from the BlueCore air-cooled single-cylinder, Euro 4 compliant engine, displacing 125 cc. Fed by EFI, power from the mill is claimed to be 9.4 hp at 8,000 rpm with 9.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Power gets to the rear wheel via a wet multi-plate clutch and automatic gearbox driving a V-belt. Weight is listed at 96 kg, with seat height set at 773 mm, and the fuel tank holds 4.2-litres of fuel.

A 14-litre storage compartment is found under the seat, large enough for an open-face helmet and the parking lock system activates a hand brake to prevent unintended acceleration.

A single hydraulic disc-brake handles stopping duties up front, while a drum brake brings up the rear. Suspension is with a telescopic fork and a monoshock single absorber at the back, and the Ego Avantiz rolls on 14-inch wheels, shod with 70/90 and 90/80 tyres, front and rear, respectively.