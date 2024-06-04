2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By /

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

The model year 2024 Proton X50 has an unchanged exterior

Earlier today, Proton unveiled the 2024 model year X50 a.k.a. X50 RC. RC stands for Running Change, which means that this is not a facelift, and those who were expecting to see a refreshed face, or even wheels/colours, were left disappointed.

It’s now almost four years since the B-segment SUV debut in 2020, but Proton has seen fit to soldier on with the X50’s original look, choosing to focus instead on improvements to NVH and the infotainment system, which we’ve detailed in full here along with the extra equipment. So, what’s behind the call to not alter the design, even by just a bit?

“We have plans to change the physical, but after we assessed the design, whatever that Geely has, it’s not suitable for the Malaysian market because it’s too aggressive. This model is sexy, if we change it won’t be sexy, it will be ugly,” Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah told paultan.org, adding that the ‘internal work’ had progressed and waiting for a suitable new skin would be ‘too late’.

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

The 2021 Geely Binyue Pro’s face was deemed to be too aggressive for Malaysia

“It’s a waste (sayang) that the upgraded one at Geely is too aggressive, which I don’t think the customers will continue buying,” he reiterated. The face that is deemed to be too much for Malaysia is the mug of the 2021 Geely Binyue Pro – take a look at it and share your thoughts.

If you’ve been wondering why Proton can’t design its own face/facelift as opposed to only picking from what Geely has in China, the answer is simple – volume.

“We’ve always considered this (own design), but if we look into the volume – if the X50’s volume was 4,000 units before, it’s now 1,000 to 2,000 – we’ve got to look at what’s the investment per unit. It’s not that we don’t want to do (own design), but the ultimate aim is we want to maintain this price,” Roslan said.

That’s just half of the story though. While there are plans for a proper X50 facelift, part of the reason why we’re not getting it now is because Proton’s vendors have committed to certain volumes for the parts you see here.

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

The actual X50 facelift – with Binyue Cool looks – is currently being tested in Malaysia

“Physical, not now, not so soon, because if we change now, the vendors will come and complain about unmet volumes, the cost. So what we’ll do is we take into account what the design looks like, the market acceptance and the ecosystem, particularly the vendors.

“We can change (the design), but what happens to the investments (by the vendors). So this is something that we’ve got to balance. If we fail to manage this, customers are happy but the vendors won’t be happy – so this is the balancing act that we have to do,” the deputy CEO added. Proton’s issue with its parts suppliers is ongoing – basically, it boils down to the OEM not making/selling enough cars – full story here.

So, what will the eventual Proton X50 Facelift look like? A mule with Geely Binyue Cool styling has been spotted roaming local roads, and you can check it out here. Is the Binyue Cool look less aggressive than that of the Binyue Pro? Anyway, check out our launch report of the 2024 Proton X50 RC here.

GALLERY: 2024 Proton X50 RC Flagship

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO
2024 Proton X50 RC looks the same because Geely Binyue facelift styling is ‘too aggressive’ – DCEO

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Proton Saga 2024
Proton Iriz 2024
Proton Persona 2024
Proton S70 2024
Proton X50 2024
Proton X70 2024
Proton X90 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON X50
PROTON X50

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • ... on Jun 04, 2024 at 9:31 pm

    That’s pretty weak reasoning. Old mentality of old proton. Poor PR statement and quite embarrassing to read

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 37 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • WeeWee on Jun 05, 2024 at 5:47 pm

      – Press matterial Second Draft –

      “This year, we are focusing on the make over of X70. It is our older model, so a refresh is timely and will put in a better position with our peers.

      As for the X50, the design is still well received and attracting strong interest, hence our approach is just to do a small lift for now. But what is the highight here is that we are now making the car more affordable. There is a substantial discount and better value compare to the previous. I want to take this opportunity to thank my team and also our business partners / suppliers for their hard work to make this happen. “

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Ruslan Bahari on Jun 04, 2024 at 9:47 pm

    You can’t even add new hues to the range, or change rims. Proton’s product planners are crap.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 24 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Slow and Furious P1 vendors on Jun 04, 2024 at 9:47 pm

    So,the problem is again the blardy bunch of local parts suppliers.
    So,u protong fanboys…u know why u r not getting top notch parts and latest designs , due to these spoilt brats.
    As long as P1 stick to these leeches,u cant sing Tina Turner’s song ” Simply the Best “.
    What u get in terms of Qc…compromised parts in terms of quality.
    If P1 is not your cup of tea,look elsewhere.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 15 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • Chery Opatah 5 on Jun 04, 2024 at 9:58 pm

    Have you seen my face? Do you call that ugly or aggressive? Yet ppl still buy by the droves. Little did they know our rear axles are fragile like egg shells

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 5
    Reply
  • Ploton on Jun 04, 2024 at 10:20 pm

    It’s clear as day that proton does not think far. They just want to grab whatever current profit they can. What bs using volume as excuse? If they do the facelift, volume will increase. That’s the general rule of thumb. They’ve been milking the inflated x50 for 4 years already

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 14 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Sohai on Jun 04, 2024 at 10:38 pm

    This Roslan has some balls, dare call his donor “ugly”.
    Anyway, do nothing is his strategy. Expect nothing more from him.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 14 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Proton RD grill saja on Jun 04, 2024 at 11:21 pm

    Nice grill. Best of its class

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • REAL X70 OWNER WITH CAR STUCK AT WORKSHOP (FRUSTRATED) on Jun 04, 2024 at 11:22 pm

    No cause proton need to clear it’s old stocks, a LOT of them

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • huh on Jun 04, 2024 at 11:22 pm

    What type of excuse is that lol

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Contender on Jun 05, 2024 at 12:05 am

    What a dumb and useless Deputy CEO …..facelift with no changes. Typical proton dna …. too aggressive for Malaysian market – who are you to decide for your customers?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 19 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Bryant on Jun 05, 2024 at 12:17 am

    Haha. Too aggressive!? What bloody nonsense. Call a spade a spade, and say you want to placate to the leeches that are the suppliers and don’t have the balls to stand up to them.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 15 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • YTJT on Jun 05, 2024 at 12:38 am

    Atau dgn kata lain :

    ‘Perah selagi boleh, habis santannya, hampas pun blh dijual pd pembeli’

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • abang ahbeng adik ahdee on Jun 05, 2024 at 12:56 am

    too impulsive to presume facelift styling too aggressive?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Dugung X on Jun 05, 2024 at 1:24 am

    Meh, same boring look.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • KL Commuter on Jun 05, 2024 at 1:27 am

    Well if customers aren’t happy, they won’t buy. No customers, no payments to vendors. What an idiotic thing to say. It makes me wonder, why aren’t they buying from vendors that are cost optimised for lower volumes? I’m sure plenty of smaller shops making these ah beng bodykits happy to take these orders.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • willie on Jun 05, 2024 at 1:49 am

    I presume is Transfer of old molding from china from Malaysia is cheaper than building new one. So china factory can focus on newer model. While Malaysia factory only focus on older model.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Jeff on Jun 05, 2024 at 3:08 am

    This is peak laziness. Never change Proton.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 12 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • The Truth on Jun 05, 2024 at 3:09 am

    Talk bull shit la….The X50 still looks same is due to the old stock haven’t clear off yet.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Eric Cantona on Jun 05, 2024 at 4:58 am

    Sorry Proton. Lazy excuses!!!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Apok on Jun 05, 2024 at 5:20 am

    Let’s see if the actual facelift looks exactly like the original Geely car. Brave to call your owners car ugly. Who would have thought your suppliers are more important than your customers.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • tricycle on Jun 05, 2024 at 5:56 am

    Bad strategy. Really bad. By Proton/Geely.

    But it is good for existing owner. The resale value can still maintain if not; alamak price drop already.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Fu Mahathir on Jun 05, 2024 at 6:40 am

    One of the most bull shit company in history. Proton should no longer be a national company. Waste of tax payer money. And we had to pay for Proton’s fool decision making design and way forward. Remove P1 and P2, and bring cars without massive tax is better for both consumer and vendor.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ex Wira Owner on Jun 05, 2024 at 7:10 am

    Look at how the aggressive looking Omoda 5 is selling, despite the controversy arising from brake and rear axle.

    Haiz, do you really understand your buyers?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Man on Jun 05, 2024 at 7:54 am

    that’s not for you to decide, failure in making decision = less sales

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • opmanmy on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:04 am

    Just say cut cost la. No need BS excuses. Same old same old P1!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • OldManDriving on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:06 am

    really? looks far better. maybe its just the economics.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • drag strip straight road on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:09 am

    cakap mesti mau kona kona. the designs between x50 and binyue pro are virtually the same. admit saja lah volume not met

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ibnuendut on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:14 am

    lemmah la Proton, mana ada kompeni lain keluarkan facelift sama dengan model asal tanpa ada sedikitpun perbezaan luaran, even myvipun ada jugak la tukar lampu dan bumber. Memang drop la sale x50 lepas ni… Buyer ajar skit Proton supaya benda mengarut x berulang lagi… klu kluar mcm dalam rumors tu berminat jugak la aku nak test

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • newme on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:29 am

    Ade je alasan. Mengaku malas je lah.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • hahaha on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Hahahahahaha….. cakap jelah nak untong lebih sebab tu rupa tak diubah

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • @NotBruceWayne on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:32 am

    Total BS!!!!!!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • fudgemesideways on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:37 am

    Agak-agak la sikit kalau nak tipu tu.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Matchy on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Sound like a lot of BS here.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Iz on Jun 05, 2024 at 8:53 am

    Well, Proton could have create an optional bodykit for it right? I believe that there are people who would like the new design. Or turn it into a R3 option ke. Doesn’t seem special with this RC. If you’re talking about hardware changes, I don’t think people will buy it now unless it is Apple Carplay / Android Auto compatible. Now that is ‘sayang’.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Frankc on Jun 05, 2024 at 5:07 pm

    See, our market volume cannot sustain proton to keep up with facelift or upgrade. I wonder how many annual volume proton project to it’s vendor Vs actual qty. How long will it take proton to exhaust the stock build up or exhaust the promised qty to proceed with new facelift

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 