More than 13,000 users of MyTrip QR code immigration clearance at Johor Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / June 5 2024 4:12 pm

A total of 117,000 users have downloaded the MyTrip QR Code mobile application for bus and motorcycle services, and 13,846 users have used the app when travelling through the Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex in Gelang Patah, Johor, The Star reported.

The testing process for checks using QR codes since June 1 has also proceeded smoothly, said immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh. Meanwhile, the same testing process is being carried out for bus passenger routes at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ complex, he said in a statement.

“The department is currently in the final stage of refining the requirements of the QR Code application to ensure the smoothness of its implementation,” the immigration director-general said. The QR code method uses MyTrip that is embedded within the MySejahtera mobile app.

The implementation of immigration inspections using QR codes is in the trial process as a proof of concept (POC) that will be for a period of three months, he added.

“The department is consistently committed to ensuring that the implementation of QR codes at CIQ KSAB and CIQ BSI runs smoothly to facilitate movement between the Malaysia-Singapore border,” he said.

Malaysia began running trials of the QR code immigration clearance system in Johor last month, following Singapore’s announcement of its use of QR codes to make it easier for Malaysians to clear immigration at the Woodlands and Tuas land border checkpoints by car, as Thailand has done.

