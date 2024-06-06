2024 Porsche Panamera in Malaysia – 2.9L biturbo V6, 353 PS/500 Nm, PASM air suspension; fr RM1.3 million

Posted in Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / June 6 2024 12:34 pm

Having made its debut in November 2023, the order books for the third-generation Porsche Panamera opened in Malaysia last month, with the four-door grand tourer arriving in the market starting from RM1.3 million. Here, we can now bring live images of a local unit in right-hand-drive.

The latest iteration of the Panamera arrives in Malaysia with the firm’s 2.9 litre V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 353 PS and 500 Nm of torque, transmitted through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This propels the Panamera along the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 5.1 seconds, and on to a top speed of 272 km/h.

Lighting equipment is by matrix LED headlamps as standard, which features more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp and enables dedicated lane brightening, and has an illumination range of up to 600 m.

In terms of rolling stock, 20-inch alloy wheels are standard fit for the model in Malaysia, while the items fitted to the display car as photographed here are 21-inch Panamera SportDesign units, with tyres measuring 275/35R21 in front and 325/30R21 at the rear.

Braking is handled by 360 mm discs with six-piston fixed calipers on the front axle, while the rear brakes are comprised of 330 mm discs with four-piston fixed calipers. Chassis equipment on the 2024 Panamera is also comprised of dual-chamber, two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. Rear-wheel steering can be additionally optioned.

Inside, the 2024 Panamera in Malaysia gets smooth-finish leather upholstery, with this unit in particular specified with a two-tone Dark Knight Blue and Chalk Beige combination.

Standard equipment here includes Porsche Entry, soft-close doors, four-zone automatic climate control, the storage package, an electric roll-up sunshade for each of the rear side windows (including rear windscreen sunshade on this vehicle), 14-way adjustable with memory package for the front seats, and a Bose surround sound system. Also optioned on this car are eight-way electrically adjustable individual rear seats with memory.

Instrumentation for the driver is by a 12.6-inch curved digital display, and this is complemented by a 12.3-inch central touchscreen. Optioned on this particular unit is the Sport Chrono package, while also available is the 10.9-inch front passenger display.

For smartphone connectivity, the 2024 Panamera comes installed with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For iOS devices, there is also the MyPorsche mobile app that enables the operation of functions including air-conditioning, seat massage and ambient lighting via CarPlay or the Siri voice assistant.

