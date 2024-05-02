2024 Porsche Panamera in Malaysia – updated tech, 353 PS/500 Nm 2.9L biturbo V6; from RM1.3 million

Posted in Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / May 2 2024 5:19 pm

The latest, third-generation Porsche Panamera is now available to order courtesy of Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), and the updated four-door grand tourer comes to the Malaysian market with a starting price of RM1.3 million.

Made in Leipzig, Germany, the 2024 Panamera for Malaysia gets a 2.9 litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine rated to produce 353 PS and 500 Nm of torque, representing increases of 23 PS and 50 Nm respectively compared to its predecessor. Thus equipped, the 2024 Panamera achieves the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds, and a top speed of 272 km/h.

Its accelerative capabilities are complemented by improved braking equipment, where the use of an electric brake booster is aimed at improving pedal feel and braking precision. The 2024 Panamera gets six-piston fixed calipers and 360 mm brake discs for the front axle, which are 10 mm larger than the units on its predecessor, while the rear brakes continue to be 330 mm discs with four-piston fixed calipers.

Chassis systems in the 2024 Panamera incorporate dual-chamber, two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, where the two-valve configuration has separate compression and rebound stages of damper control , thus offering a wider range of adjustment between comfort and sportiness.

This system will noticeably dampen impacts from transverse joints and broken roads while at the same time ensuring greater body control in dynamic driving conditions. For even sharper handling, rear-axle steering can be optioned on the Panamera. As standard, rolling stock on the 2024 Panamera is a set of 19-inch wheels, with tyres measuring 265/45 in front and 295/40 at the rear.

Exterior equipment on the 2024 Panamera also includes matrix LED headlamps as standard, which features more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp and enables dedicated lane brightening, and has an illumination range of up to 600 m.

Inside, the Panamera features an interior that the manufacturer says ‘features the ideal balance between digital and analogue control elements’ while placing essential driving elements along the driver’s axis, according to the carmaker. The transmission selector is now located inboard of the steering wheel, or to the left in a right-hand-drive vehicle, as in the latest Cayenne.

Interfaces are comprised of a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument display, while infotainment is by a 12.3-inch central touchscreen. New here is an optional 10.9-inch front passenger display, which can be viewed by the front passenger and not the driver, in order that the latter is not distracted.

Infotainment and smartphone connectivity in the 2024 Panamera come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the MyPorsche mobile app for iOS devices enables the operation of functions including air-conditioning, seat massage and ambient lighting via CarPlay or the Siri voice assistant.

For active safety systems, the standard active speed assistant now works with traffic sign recognition, which when activated, will automatically limit the Panamera to the posted speed limit.

GALLERY: 2024 Porsche Panamera

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.