2024 Yamaha EZ115 kapchai colour update for Malaysia, price remains unchanged RM5,698

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 6 2024 12:47 pm

2024 Yamaha EZ115 Grey

Updated for this year in Malaysia is the 2024 Yamaha EZ115 underbone motorcycle, with pricing unchanged from previous at RM5,698. The new colours for the EZ115 are Blue, Grey and Purple while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided along with a Yamaha safety disc lock worth RM100.

No others changes for the EZ115 with power coming from a EURO-4 compliant single-cylinder, 114 cc, liquid-cooled SOHC engine displacing 113.7 cc. The EZ115 is claimed to get 9.92 hp at 7,750 rpm and 9.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm going through a four-speed gearbox and chain final gearbox to the rear wheel.

Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc in front with a mechanical drum brake at the back. Suspension uses telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers adjustable for preload hold up the rear end.

2024 Yamaha EZ115 Purple (left) and Blue

The larger, halogen headlight is carried over and an analogue instrument panel displays speed, fuel and gear position, along with an odometer. The EZ115 carries 3.9-litres of fuel under the seat, where a storage compartment with space to hold a single open-face helmet.

Wheel sizing on the EZ115 is 17-inches, wearing a 70/90 tyre in front and 80/90 rubber in the rear. Weight for the EZ115 is listed at 98 kg, with a seat height of 775 mm.

